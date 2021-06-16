Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$97.93. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$97.90, with a volume of 522,994 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$357.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$296.64. The company has a market cap of C$64.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3131681 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

