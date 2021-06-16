New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.35. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 128,544 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31.

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative net margin of 36.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%.

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

