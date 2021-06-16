Haverford Trust Co. Sells 3,452 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,833,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.74. 18,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,820. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.