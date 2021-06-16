CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.07

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as high as $1.14. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 95,972 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

CaixaBank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

