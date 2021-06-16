BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $7.14. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 146,833 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.