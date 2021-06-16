NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.450-4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-0.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $82.75. 126,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,849. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

