Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SBMSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40. Danakali has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.47.

Get Danakali alerts:

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.