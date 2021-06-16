Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in May

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS SBMSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40. Danakali has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.47.
Danakali Company Profile
