SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the May 13th total of 1,189,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SFTBY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFTBY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

