Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,266 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 633,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,291,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

