Crake Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 369,466 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 5.8% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $191,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.50. The company had a trading volume of 248,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $566.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BABA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

