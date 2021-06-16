Quantitative Value Technologies LLC Invests $381,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Waste Management comprises about 0.8% of Quantitative Value Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,186,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,844,000 after purchasing an additional 186,769 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,115,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,036,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $510,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.23. 43,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.55. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

