Short Interest in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expands By 69.8%

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the May 13th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.83. 117,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,952. Target has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.