The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Williams Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Williams Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 156,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in The Williams Companies by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 187,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,385,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

