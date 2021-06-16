Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. 64,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,190. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.65. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.11, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.