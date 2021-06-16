Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.82. 138,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.50 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

