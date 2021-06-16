Concord Wealth Partners Has $424,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 137.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. 5,914,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

