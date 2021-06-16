Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Purchases 144,225 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 598.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,225 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for 1.6% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.68% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

EWW traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. 406,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,988. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

