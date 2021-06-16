Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDMN. Raymond James raised their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

KDMN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. 27,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,415. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kadmon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

