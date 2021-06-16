Glenview Trust Co Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.18. 12,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,212. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

