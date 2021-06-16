Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,609. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.