Analysts Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,609. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

