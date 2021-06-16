FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after buying an additional 7,133,237 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,120,000 after buying an additional 2,219,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $20,553,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,230,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after buying an additional 1,476,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $19,422,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. 512,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,897,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

