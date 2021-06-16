Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives $97.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSPD. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 119,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,811. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of -64.29.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

