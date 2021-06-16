Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,877 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Planet Fitness worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 738 shares of company stock worth $59,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,052. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

