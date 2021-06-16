Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $549.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post sales of $549.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $383.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NMRK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.35. 41,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

