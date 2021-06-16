Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $549.60 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post sales of $549.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.40 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $383.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NMRK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $13.35. 41,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,281. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.