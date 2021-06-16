Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.27. 37,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.24. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

