Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 709,783 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4,310.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709,783 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $39,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.19. 23,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $1,666,078. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

