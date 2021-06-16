VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,918 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $36,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 207,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

