Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 15,623 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $32,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $67.84. The stock had a trading volume of 208,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,537. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

