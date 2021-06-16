Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 131.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,110 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $30,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $168.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

