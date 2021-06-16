Concord Wealth Partners Invests $8.59 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after acquiring an additional 923,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 401,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,313,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. 48,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

