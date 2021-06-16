Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,935 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 923.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,757. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 296.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

