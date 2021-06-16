Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HUM traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,776. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.00.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

