HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 86,690 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 12.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $63,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

