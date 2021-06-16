Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €68.80 ($80.94). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €68.60 ($80.71), with a volume of 405,444 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FME shares. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

