Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($33.05). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,519 ($32.91), with a volume of 379,084 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 589.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,464.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 60.95 ($0.80) dividend. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

