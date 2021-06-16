SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SKLTY remained flat at $$47.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22. SEEK has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

Get SEEK alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEEK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.