South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Up 62.4% in May

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the May 13th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised South32 to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

SOUHY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 1.00. South32 has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

