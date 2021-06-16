Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. 139,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,855. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

