Titan Capital Management LLC CA Acquires New Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Signature Bank accounts for 0.3% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 982,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,932,000 after buying an additional 141,696 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 938,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,947,000 after buying an additional 115,874 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the period.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $16.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.67.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

