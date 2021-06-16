DEX (DEX) Trading Down 51.8% This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 65% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, DEX has traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $423,419.81 and $32,513.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.79 or 0.00766495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.10 or 0.07788935 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

