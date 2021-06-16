iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Position Increased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

ICVT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.80. 496,945 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77.

