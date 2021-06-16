Discovery Value Fund Takes $534.67 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,077,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,668,000. DoorDash accounts for 17.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $126,430,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $62,302,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.62. 216,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,092. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,934,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,562,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

