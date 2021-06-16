Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 39,963 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,433,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.79. The stock had a trading volume of 465,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $447.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

