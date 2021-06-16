Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 13,035 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,804,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.68% of The Toro worth $186,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $167,888.73. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.