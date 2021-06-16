Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Position Increased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 880,554 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 2.30% of Terminix Global worth $144,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $892,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,737,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,460,000.

NYSE TMX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.87. 6,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

