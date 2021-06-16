Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $323,845.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $323,845.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001563 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00090157 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

