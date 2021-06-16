Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.0% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 169.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 417.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.