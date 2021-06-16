Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 20,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,203. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 470.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,227 shares of company stock valued at $600,256 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

