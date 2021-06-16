nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.060–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.36 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230–0.210 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 16,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,497. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -113.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.22.

In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

