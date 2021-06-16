TCTC Holdings LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Shares of REGN traded up $6.18 on Wednesday, reaching $533.67. The stock had a trading volume of 17,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,399. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $500.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

